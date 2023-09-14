M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,570. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

