M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.35. 988,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

