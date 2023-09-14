Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $53,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $343.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.56.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,543. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.56.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

