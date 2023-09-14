Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 787 ($9.85) price objective on the stock.

Shares of MVCT opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £117.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.13. Molten Ventures VCT has a one year low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 55.50 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Molten Ventures VCT’s payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

