Marotta Asset Management Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,727,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.17. 264,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,836. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

