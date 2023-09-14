Marotta Asset Management Makes New $515,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.84. The stock had a trading volume of 232,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,998. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.