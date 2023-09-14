Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,525.00

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,525.00 and last traded at $1,521.90, with a volume of 1772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,505.07.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

