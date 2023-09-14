Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 33,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

