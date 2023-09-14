Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $4.31 on Monday. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.