Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,829,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.08% of CNX Resources worth $55,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $9,957,000. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 621,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 591,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

