Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 63,971 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average is $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $247.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

