Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 15,568 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $52,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.