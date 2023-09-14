LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210 ($2.63).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.53, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.45. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of GBX 157.76 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 213.40 ($2.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 179.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,960.78%.

Insider Activity

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,024.78). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £213,456.25 ($267,120.82). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,024.78). Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

