Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $152,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $420.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

