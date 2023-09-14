Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $152,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $420.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.07.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

