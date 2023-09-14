Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.33 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,263,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

