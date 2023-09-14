Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

