Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $416.30 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

