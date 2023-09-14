Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

