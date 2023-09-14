Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,900 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $305.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $12,269,572. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

