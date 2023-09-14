Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 14,323 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

GOOG opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

