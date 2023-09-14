KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Down 0.3%

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.06. 18,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 112,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 276,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

