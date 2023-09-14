Kozak & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.49. 1,185,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

