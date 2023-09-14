Kozak & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,666. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.