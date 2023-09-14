Kozak & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,394,234. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.