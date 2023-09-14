Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $561.34. The stock had a trading volume of 138,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

