Kokoswap Price Reaches $0.32 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $81.70 million and approximately $4,952.36 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

