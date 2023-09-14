KeyCorp Comments on Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst U. Rana expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

