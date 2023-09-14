Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $21.60 on Monday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kenvue

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

