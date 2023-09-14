Kennedy Investment Group Has $254,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

