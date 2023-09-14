Jefferies Financial Group Increases Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $24.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Freshworks Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $20.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $139,107.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $288,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,340. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

