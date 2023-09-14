Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $544.39.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $553.56 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.