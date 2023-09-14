Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.