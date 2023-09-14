Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.