Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 2.7%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 48,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 65,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
Jade Road Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 58.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.08.
Jade Road Investments Company Profile
Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.
