iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

