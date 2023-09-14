iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.16

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 273667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

