iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Cut by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $259.34 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

