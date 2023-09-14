iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.23. 750,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.