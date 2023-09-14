Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.26

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 13021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
