Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

