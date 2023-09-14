Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

INTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 5,209,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,926,516. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.27%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

