Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

