Insider Buying: Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Acquires $114,516.76 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,069,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management purchased 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $119,231.82.

Shares of SOL opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 452,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

