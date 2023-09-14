HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.60. HealthStream shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 17,468 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

HealthStream Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $670.82 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.