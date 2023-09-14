Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.69 and its 200-day moving average is $284.51. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $191.43 and a one year high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

