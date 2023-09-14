Gries Financial LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.