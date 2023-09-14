Gries Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.56 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.