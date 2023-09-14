Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a growth of 490.6% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown Management Price Performance
GRMHF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44.
Greentown Management Company Profile
