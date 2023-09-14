Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a growth of 490.6% from the August 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Price Performance

GRMHF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Greentown Management has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Greentown Management Company Profile

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

