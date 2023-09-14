Golden State Equity Partners Invests $290,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after acquiring an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 625.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

