Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 3,884 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after buying an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

XBI opened at $78.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.